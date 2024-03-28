Embezzlement of Tk 8 crore: BIFC's ex-chairman among 6 sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent six people, including Bangladesh Industrial Financial Company Limited's former chairman Major (retd) Abdul Mannan, to jail in a case filed on charges of embezzling Tk 8 crore.

Five other accused are ANM Jahangir Alam, Enamur Rahman, Syed Fakre Faysal, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Rois Uddin Ahmed. They all are former directors of the company.

Judge Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court rejected their bail and ordered police to send them to jail after Mannan, also former secretary general of Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, and others surrendered and sought bail.

The judge, however, granted bail to BIFC former managing director Md Mahmud Malik and its director Rokeya Sultana after they surrendered before it in the same case.

On December 18 of 2022, ACC Deputy Director Abdul Majed filed the case with its integrated district office in Dhaka-1, against 12 people, including Major Mannan over the embezzlement.

According to sources, BIFC chairman, directors and officials in collusion with each other distributed Tk 8 crore as a loan to Aminur Rahman, the owner of Telecom Service Enterprise without a security deposit and mortgage.

Later, they transferred the money to different bank accounts.