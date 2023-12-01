Electoral rules violation: Narsingdi BCL president arrested

Police arrested Md Ahsanul Islam Rimon, president of the Narsingdi district unit of Chatra League, in a case filed for threatening to assault the independent candidates of the district contesting in the 12th national elections.

Rimon was arrested from Dhaka's New Market area around noon. He was later sent to jail by a court in the afternoon, Khokon Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge of the Detective Branch (DB) of police in Narsingdi, told our local correspondent.

On Thursday, the Election Commissioner of Narsingdi Sadar Omor Faruk filed a case against Rimon with Sadar Police Station for violating the electoral code of conduct.

According to the case statement, Rimon, in a view exchange meeting in Narsingdi Club on Wednesday, said the BCL leaders and activists don't care about any independent candidates.

"Beating is the best medicine. They (independent candidates) won't be allowed space in any constituencies in the sadar area."

Later, his remarks went viral on social media prompting a strong reaction among netizens.

DB OC Khokon Chandra Sarkar said BCL president Rimon's comment violated the electoral code of conduct.

"If anyone breaks the electoral code of conduct, we will take action against them. We are trying to arrange a peaceful and credible election," said Badiul Alam, returning officer of Narsingdi.

Narsingdi District Awami League President GM Taleb Hossain earlier said, "We do not support such statement. We want to hold an inclusive election."

Condemning the statement, district BCL Senior Vice-President Sabbir Ahmed Shibli earlier said the leaders and activists are embarrassed by Rimon's speech.

"We have informed the matter to the central BCL president," he added.