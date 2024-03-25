DU student among 3 arrested for extortion

Three persons including a student of Dhaka University (DU) were arrested in an extortion case today.

The trio allegedly seized the car of one Rashedur Rahman assaulting his driver, according to the case statement, reports our campus correspondent.

They demanded Tk one lakh from the owner to return the car, the case statement added.

They arrestees were sent to court this morning, said Mustajirur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

Car owner Rashedur filed the case with the police station.

According to the case statement, a car owned by Kazi Ibrahim hit Rashedur Rahman's car from behind causing significant damage to it near the High Court Mazar area yesterday. Later, an altercation ensued between the owners of the cars.

After a while, Rashedur went to a nearby mosque to pray. Meanwhile, Kazi Ibrahim called Rabbi Mia, a DU student, it added.

After Rabbi Mia arrived at the spot, they threatened the driver and took the car to Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall.

They made the driver call Rashedur and demanded the money in exchange for the car, the statement said.

DU Proctor Prof Maksudur Rahman said they have been informed about the involvement of a student matter.