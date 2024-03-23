Drug money behind Faisal murder: DB

The killing of Faisal Russel, a craftsman from Pallabi, was orchestrated by a rival youth gang over drug trade and territorial supremacy, detectives said.

DB Chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid disclosed the arrest of 10 suspects from Dhaka, Patuakhali, and Netrakona districts in connection with the incident in a press briefing at his office yesterday.

Police arrested Shaheen alias Nada Shaheen, 24, Murad Hossain, 24, and Parvez Ahmed, 22 yesterday, while Yasin, 20, Saiful Islam Simon, 30, Nasir Uddin, 20, Hridoy, 20, Rajib Mia, 25, Shahnewaz alias Kallu, 28, and Tanjila, 23 were held between March 18-21.

The detective branch seized machetes and knives from the suspects.

The arrests followed an attack on March 16 in Mirpur-12 area, captured by CCTV cameras, where Faisal, 25, was fatally stabbed and his friend Rashed alias Rana was injured.

Faisal's father Shahadat filed a murder case with Pallabi Police Station implicating 11 individuals.

Harun said the murder was a result of a feud between "Paper Sani" and "Saimun Group" over drug money.

Faisal and Rana, accompanied by two friends, were targeted while returning home from an Iftar gathering at Pallabi Community Centre.

Harun said the rise in teen gang conflicts, notably in Mirpur and Uttara areas, is driven by disputes over drugs and establishing supremacy.

"Several 'elder brothers' control these gangs in Uttara, while similar groups operate in Mohammadpur. Action will be taken against them," he added.