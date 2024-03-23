Driver plotted kidnapping of employer’s son

Say detectives; Tk 20 lakh ransom was paid to free the schoolboy

The personal driver of a business person allegedly masterminded the kidnapping of the latter's school-going son and then pretended that kidnappers abducted him.

At the instruction of the driver, a kidnapper later informed the business person over the phone that his son and the driver were held hostage at gunpoint.

They also demanded Tk 1.05 crore as ransom for their liberty and threatened that the abductees would be killed if the ransom was not paid. As the business person gave Tk 20 lakh to the abductors, his son and the driver returned home.

The role of driver Kamrul Hasan, 28, came to light after Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police interrogated him in custody, a DB official involved in the investigation said.

The kidnapping took place on Wednesday morning in front of a school in Dhaka's Dhanmondi, where Anisur's son is a student.

The schoolboy's uncle filed an abduction case with Dhanmondi Police Station the same day. The case was handed over to DB on Thursday, Dhanmondi Police Station OC Parvez Islam told The Daily Star yesterday.

According to the case statement, soon after the driver reached in front of the school in a car at 7:10am, several unidentified kidnappers got into the vehicles and sped away.

Hours later, the abductors called Anisur and informed him that his son and the driver have been taken hostage. They also said that the car was parked at Waspur near Basila bridge and its key was kept on a front wheel.

They again called Anisur at 1:10pm and demanded ransom.

Wishing anonymity, the investigator said they had taken the driver in custody for interrogation as his behaviour was suspicious. At one stage, the driver admitted his involvement, he added.

Kamrul also admitted that all the four abductors are his relatives and friends.

The DB official said they are conducting drives to recover the ransom money that the kidnappers have already taken.