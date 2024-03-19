Decision on Khaleda's application for treatment abroad by March 25: Anisul Huq

The government is yet to decide whether BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be allowed to go abroad for treatment.

"I have read the application [that sought extension of suspension of Khaleda's jail sentence and permission for her going abroad]. But I have not yet given my opinion on the application as I am thinking about this issue. The decision on the matter will be given by March 25," Law Minister Anisul Huq told The Daily Star today.

Yesterday, the law minister told reporters at his Secretariat office, "You will have to wait till Tuesday [today] to know the decision on the application."

He said the application and relevant files reached him yesterday.

Khaleda was freed from jail on March 25, 2020 after the government suspended her jail sentence for six months.

Khaleda landed in jail on February 8, 2017, after being sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in Dhaka in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

On October 30 the following year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing appeal in the case.

The former prime minister was convicted by another special court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018. She was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment by the court.