CU teacher sacked for alleged rape attempt on student

Chittagong University (CU) teacher Prof Mahbubul Matin has been sacked from his post over an alleged attempt to rape a student of the university.

The CU authorities took the decision at the 548th special syndicate meeting last night, said Mohammad Ali, a member of the syndicate.

"Two committees, formed to investigate into the allegation of sexual harassment, found evidence against Prof Matin, and members of the Syndicate recommended to sack him," said Mohammad Ali.

A female student of the university's Chemistry Department brought an allegation against Prof Matin of sexually harassment her during conducting thesis on January 31.

The students of the university later staged demonstration and sit-in programme demanding removal of the teacher.

The student also submitted a written complaint to the proctor. According to the complaint, Prof Matin took her to his room in the name of academic assistance and tried to rape her.