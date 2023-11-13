Criminals stab ASI under expressway in Khilkhet

An assistant sub-inspector of police was seriously injured in a knife attack last night in Khilkhet area in the capital.

Injured Mofizul Islam, 48, is stationed at Khilkhet Police Station, said Sultan Ali, sub-inspector of the police station.

The incident happened under the Elevated Expressway in Khilkhet's Kuratoli area around 8:00pm.

"Mofizul was on duty at a checkpoint in the 300 feet area. Some four to five criminals stabbed him when he was returning to the police station after his duty. He was in his uniform," he said.

Sultan Ali said that after he was told about the incident, he rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. He had multiple stab wounds.

He was first taken to Kurmitola General Hospital on Airport Road and later to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The police have already launched an investigation into the attack, the SI said, adding that they were looking into possible motives and suspects.