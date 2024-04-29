Court defers charge framing on 2 cases against Khaleda till July 21

A Dhaka court today deferred until July 21 the hearing on framing of charges against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in connection with two cases filed over undermining the national flag and observing a "fake birthday" on August 15.

Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order after the defence filed two separate petitions, seeking adjournment of the hearings in the cases, said a staff of the court.

In the petitions, one of her lawyers said Khaleda could not appear before the court due to her illness.

AB Siddique, president of Bangladesh Jananetri Parishad, a pro-Awami League organisation, filed one of the cases with a Dhaka court on November 3, 2016.

The second case, accusing Khaleda of celebrating "fake birthday" on August 15, the National Mourning Day, was filed by Gazi Zahirul Islam, former joint general secretary of Dhaka Union of Journalists, with another Dhaka court on August 30, 2016.

Khaleda Zia has been in and out of Evercare Hospital recently for regular health check-ups.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to kidney, lungs, heart, and eyes.

The government for the ninth time extended the suspension of the BNP chief's jail sentence for another six months.

It was granted on two conditions -- Khaleda will receive treatment staying at her residence and she cannot go abroad.