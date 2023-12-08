College student found dead in Faridpur

Police recovered the body of a college student from beneath a bridge in Faridpur's Bhanga upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Sourav Malo, a 20-year-old first-year student of Government Rajendra College in Faridpur.

Bhanga Police Station Officer in-Charge Pradyut Sarkar confirmed recovery of the body. He said locals found the body around 7:00am underneath the bridge over Kumar river near Bhanga Bazar and informed police, who then notified Sourav's family.

His belongings, including his mobile phone, cash, and a gold ring, were found with the body, but there were deep wounds on his head, said the OC.

According to his family, Sourav went to Dhaka on Tuesday and was returning home on Thursday afternoon. He had called his mother at 6:30pm to inform her that he had gotten on an auto-rickshaw from Bhanga bus stand.

However, he did not reach home by 10:00pm and repeated calls to his phone went unanswered.

The family then went to Bhanga and, with police assistance, searched for him until 2:00am at the bus stand and nearby areas.

The body has been sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said OC Sarkar.