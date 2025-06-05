CNG driver beaten to death in Habiganj

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was beaten to death allegedly by a group of tea workers following an altercation over seating arrangement in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj last night.

Protesting the killing, auto-rickshaw drivers staged a blockade on the Dhaka-Sylhet Old Highway (Chunarughat–Jagdishpur) this afternoon.

They also formed a human chain demanding justice.

The victim is Mortuz Ali, 50, of Nowani village of the upazila.

The incident happened around 10:00pm in the Chanpur Bazar area.

Police have arrested two suspects — Akash Urang, 23, and Nayan Urang, 25 — both tea workers from the Chanpur area in connection with the murder.

According to police and witnesses, the conflict began when Nayan and Akash reserved seats in Mortuz Ali's autorickshaw and briefly stepped away to a nearby shop.

Upon returning, they found another passenger had taken their seats, allegedly placed by the driver.

An argument broke out, leading to an altercation.

When the three-wheeler reached Chanpur area, several other tea workers joined in and started beating Mortuz with sticks. He died on the spot, police said.

Police later recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj 250-bed District Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The filing of a case was underway, said Noor Alam, officer-in-charge of Chunarughat Police Station.

During today's protest, several drivers alleged that some tea workers' leaders were involved in the incident and had allegedly incited the attackers.

They urged law enforcers to arrest all those responsible, including the instigators.