City Bank chairman acquitted of charges filed by ex-wife

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka has recently acquitted Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman of City Bank, of all the three cases filed by his ex-wife.

The charges, which included criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery, were brought against him in December 2022.

The court initially directed the Detective Branch of police to investigate. The DB then submitted a report in favour of Kaiser.

His wife then filed an objection (Naraji petition) against the DB's final report.

Consequently, the court referred the matter to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for re-investigation.

After probe, the PBI on April 17 submitted its report to the court.

Despite another Naraji petition from the complainant, the court upheld the PBI's findings, and acquitted Kaiser in all three cases.

Contacted, Kaiser said, "These were baseless allegations from the outset, motivated by malicious intent…"