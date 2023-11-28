'Casino Brothers' jailed for 7 years for laundering Tk 5cr

A Dhaka court today sentenced "Casino Brothers" Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over laundering Tk 5 crore.

Judge Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan of the Dhaka Special Judges' Court-8 also fined them Tk 52.88 crore each.

The convicts will have to pay the fine within 60 days, in default of which they will have to serve six more months in jail.

Enu, former vice-president of Gendaria unit Awami League, and Rupon, joint general secretary of the same unit, were present at the court.

The judge acquitted their three Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan, and Merajul Haque Bhuiyan.

Their accomplices Pavel Rahman and Bhulu Chandra Dev, now on the run, were also acquitted as their involvement with the crime was not proven.

In the judgment, the judge said the prosecution was able to prove the charges against the accused undoubtedly and they were given the highest punishment for committing such offences.

This was the second time that Enu and Rupon were convicted in a money laundering case.

According to the prosecution, Enu and Rupon admitted that the money seized from their possession was earned through casino games and gambling.

During the trial, the court recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

During a raid on August 20 of 2020, Rab found Tk 5.05 crore in cash, around 8.5kg gold, and six firearms in five lockers in the houses of Enu-Rupon's accomplices -- Abul Kalam Azad and Harun-or-Rashid -- in Bangshal area.

Following the incident, CID Inspector Mehedi Maksud filed a case against Enu, Rupon and nine others with Bangshal Police Station on August 31 of 2020.

But CID on August 8 of 21 pressed charges against eight people, including Enu and Rupon, and dropped names of three of their accomplices as their involvement was not proven.

A total of 121 flats and plots in different areas of Old Dhaka as well as land plots in Sirajdikhan of Munshiganj and Tegharia of Keraniganj were found to be registered in their names, according to the CID's probe report.

CID also found that Enu and Rupon have Tk 26 crore in their 91 bank accounts and own 121 flats, mostly in Dhaka.

On April 25 of 2022, another Dhaka court sentenced 11 people, including Enu and Rupon, to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in another case filed with Wari Police Station over laundering Tk 2 crore.