Capturing private photos of girl: HC hands over accused to police

Palash Miah, an accused of a case filed under the Pornography Control Act, was handed over to the police after he appeared before the High Court yesterday seeking anticipatory bail for allegedly capturing private photos of a girl secretly and circulating those on social media.

The HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order for handing over Palash Miah, 26, to the law enforcers after rejecting his bail petition in the case.

The bench passed the order as Palash, a man from Maniyand village of Akhaura in Brahmanbaria district, allegedly captured and recorded private photos of a girl secretly after starting a relationship with her and circulating those on social media, Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumy told The Daily Star.

Addressing the accused during the hearing, the HC bench said it has been observed that such crimes are often committed by misusing social media.

No one can get bail from the HC after committing such a heinous crime, the bench said.

On November 20 last year, the girl's mother filed the case under the Pornography Control Act with Akhaura police station against Palash Miah, 26, and Hridoy Chowdhury, 27, and another accomplice.

According to the case statement, Palash Miah developed a relationship with the victim after meeting her online.

He captured sensitive pictures of the girl and saved those without her knowledge or consent while talking on video calls.

After her marriage date was fixed, Palash Miah made various bad proposals to the girl and thereafter, she stopped contacting Palash.

The girl got married on October 20 last year. Later the girl came to her father's house with her husband.

On the night of October 24, the accused went in front of the house and called the victim and her husband.

With the help of accused Hridoy Chowdhury, Palash showed them all the pictures captured and saved on his mobile phone and told the girl's husband not to continue his conjugal life with the girl.

At one stage, Palash Miah published all those pictures of the girl from a fake Facebook ID.

According to the case statements, Palash Miah with the help of Hridoy Chowdhury has been inflicting mental pain to the girl by publishing various pornographic pictures from different Facebook IDs to their relatives at different times between October 24 at 8:00pm and November 4 at 11:00pm.

Accused Palash Miah recently filed a bail petition with the HC in connection with this case.

Lawyer Fazlur Rahman appeared for Palash during hearing of the bail petition yesterday, while Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumy opposed the bail petition.