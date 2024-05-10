BRT engineer murder: Fugitive accused held in Dhaka

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested a fugitive accused in the murder case of BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project engineer Phulbabu.

The arrestee was identified as Md Masud Rana, 34, a resident of Kotwali Police Station area in Rangpur.

Rab's assistant director Md Mahfujur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a Rab team conducted a drive in Gabtoli area in the city and arrested him in the early hours of today.

Phulbabu, a BRT engineer, died at Uttara Adhunik Hospital on April 13 after he was injured during an altercation with Masud Rana and his accomplices.

Later, Josna Khatun, wife of the deceased, filed a case with Uttara West Police Station against several persons, including Masud, on April 14.