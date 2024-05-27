Benazir’s Wealth: Court orders confiscation of more assets

A Dhaka court yesterday ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate assets under 119 more deeds of former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed and his family members in connection with alleged corruption.

The court also directed them to confiscate eight wholly owned properties and 15 partially owned properties. Benazir, his wife Jissan Mirza, and three daughters own the properties.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam, also the enquiry officer, applied to the court, ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir told The Daily Star yesterday.

On May 23, the same court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate properties under 83 deeds, which state 114 acres of land, and freeze 33 bank accounts under the name of Benazir and his family members.

In yesterday's application, the ACC said Benazir stands accused of amassing illegal wealth worth hundreds of crores of taka at home and abroad by resorting to abuse of power, irregularities, and corruption. The properties were registered in the names of Benazir, his wife, and three children.

The former IGP and his family members are trying to hand over the assets. If they can do it, the investigation will be hampered, read the application.

For a fair enquiry and establishing justice, the properties should be confiscated, it added.

On April 18, the graft watchdog decided to launch an enquiry into the allegations of amassing illegal wealth by the former inspector general of police.

It also formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin told reporters at a press briefing at its headquarters on April 22.

"A national daily ran a report on March 31 on Benazir Ahmed's illegal wealth. Later, reports on similar allegations were published by some other media outlets," said Khorsheda.

Bangla daily Kaler Kantho recently published a two-part investigative report on the acquisition of substantial property by Benazir and his family.

The first report was published on March 31 under the headline "Aladdin's Lamp in Benazir's House.

According to the report, the former police chief's family owns an eco-resort on around 1,400 bighas and has bought another 800 bighas of land next to that resort. They also own 2,00,000 shares in five-star hotels.

Additionally, his family owns a 3,500sqft flat in the capital's Bashundhara residential area, and all these properties were purchased with illegal money, the report said.