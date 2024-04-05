Banker freed, Thanchi Police Station attacked

Gun battle at Alikadam checkpoint between law enforcers and armed group

An armed group in a pickup attacked a joint checkpoint of the army and police early today, triggering a gunfight on a hill in Alikadam of Bandarban hours after gunmen sprayed bullets at Thanchi Police Station resulting in an hour-long gun battle.

Yesterday evening, abducted Sonali Bank Manager Nezam Uddin was freed in Ruma town after what Rab said were two days of negotiations.

Tabidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Alikadam Police Station, said, "Armed gangs tried to drive their pickup through the barricades at a checkpoint of police and army around 1 o'clock in the morning. Security personnel and the armed men exchanged fires at the time."

The incident happened on a hill known as Dim Pahar, he said, adding that no further details were available.

Noor-E-Alam Mina, deputy inspector general of Chattogram Range Police, said around 8:30pm, regional armed group Kuki-Chin National Front started shooting at Thanchi Police Station from hills in the east and south.

As police retaliated with shots, a gun battle ensued, sending a fresh wave of panic in the area, he said.

Police fired around 500 bullets, said Jasim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Thanchi Police Station, adding that consequences of the gun battle would be known after daybreak.

In the evening, Nezam, manager of the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma, was found in Ruma Bazar area following an understanding between Rab officers and KNF, said Rab-15 Commanding Officer Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain.

Multiple police sources told The Daily Star that Nezam was released an hour after his family gave the abductors Tk 15 lakh.

The sources said the family paid the money after being assured that Nezam would be returned in sound health.

However, Nezam's brother Mizanur Rahman said, "We gave no ransom. Rab can say better how he was rescued."

Rab also did not say that any ransom was paid.

The Daily Star could not independently verify the matter.

Several hours before his release, Nizam's wife got a phone call from a stranger who demanded Tk 15 lakh ransom, said Nizam's brother Mizanur, adding that the caller did not offer any evidence that he was captor.

The banker is in good health and glad that his ordeal has come to an end, said several officers, adding that he was taken to Bandarban Rab office.

On April 2 night, a group of armed men broke into the Ruma upazila parishad office and snatched the firearms of security personnel before robbing Sonali Bank and abducting Nezam.

Around 9 o'clock last night, gunfights were reported in two places near Thanchi Bazar, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Mamun.

The exchange of fire was between police, border guards and an armed group, he said.

Residents of Ruma and Thanchi upazila were already reeling from shock following three bank robberies and the abduction in less than 24 hours.

The news of the rescue brought some much-needed relief among the public in Ruma.

In Bandarban town, army troops patrolled the streets throughout yesterday.

Ruma's acting upazila nirbahi officer Didarul Alam said, "People are still frightened. They are not leaving home if they can help it. Large numbers of law enforcers are in the area. Those needing banking service were requested to travel to Bandarban town."

Nur-e-Alam Mina, deputy inspector general of Chattogram Range Police, visited Ruma and Thanchi upazilas yesterday evening. "Police are on high alert across the district," he said.

"At least five to six cases will be filed in connection with the robbery, abduction, and attack on police and government officers," he added.

In the capital, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Kuki-Chin National Front, better known as KNF, was involved in the robberies.

In Ruma and Thanchi, most businesses and shops were closed until yesterday afternoon while the streets saw light traffic. Large numbers of Rab members, police, army, BGB and APBN were seen in the towns and streets.