OUR CORRESPONDENT, Dinajpur
Wed Mar 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 12:19 AM

Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF members

India-Bangladesh border. File photo

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead allegedly by members of India's Border Security Force along Nitpur border in Naogaon's Porsha early yesterday.

The victim, Al Amin, 33, was the son of Abu Bakkar Siddique of Nitpur village of the upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to BGB sources, Al Amin, along with others, entered the Indian territory through the border on Monday night. When they were returning home around 4.00am yesterday, the BSF members of Agrabad camp saw them and opened fire, killing Al Amin on the spot.

However, others managed to flee the scene.

Subedar Mahfuzur Rahman, company commander of Nitpur Border Outpost, said a flag meeting between BGB and BSF members was held and the BSF members agreed to return the body after autopsy.

Killings by the BSF continue despite repeated assurances made by the Indian side of bringing down the border casualties to zero. 

