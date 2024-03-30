Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF on Burirhat border

File photo of India-Bangladesh border. Photo taken from Wikimedia Commons.

A Bangladeshi national was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Burirhat border in Lalmonirhat's Kaliganj upazila early today.

Kaliganj police recovered the bullet-hit body of Murali Chandra Barman, 41, hailed from Uttar Balapara village of Chandrapur Union in Kaliganj, said Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station Imtiaz Kabir.

Another Bangladeshi national was also injured in the incident that took place near border pillar number 913 and was undergoing treatment at a clinic in Rangpur city, the OC said.

His identity could not be known immediately.

The bullet-hit body has been sent to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

Confirming the incident, Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion's Commanding Officer (CO) Lt Colonel Mofazzal Hossain Akhand said that a letter has been sent to the BSF protesting the killing of Murali Chandra.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police and locals told The Daily Star that a patrolling team of 75 BSF Battalion BSF of Chitrakot camp under Sitai Police Station in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal opened fire when 10-12 Bangladeshis, including Murali Chandra, entered India to fetch Indian cattle.

Two Bangladeshis were shot, they said adding that people who were accompanying them brought them to Bangladesh.

Murali Chandra died when he was being taken to Rangpur for treatment, they said.

A relative, who wished not to be named, told The Daily Star that Murali Chandra was an active member of the cattle smuggling syndicate on the border.