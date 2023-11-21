Assaulting policemen in 2011: Charges framed against 149 Jamaat-Shibir leaders, activists

A Dhaka court today framed charges against 149 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Chhatra Shibir, in a case filed over assaulting policemen and preventing them from performing their duties in front of Kakrail Super Market in September 2011.

Jamaat Amir Ameer Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, its assistant secretary general Rafiqul Islam and Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal ATM Azharul Islam are among the accused in the case.

Shafiqur Rahman, now in Kashimpur High Security Jail, was virtually produced before the court while Rafiqul Islam and Azharul Islam were present during the hearing.

Shafiqur Rahman, Rafiqul Islam Khan, Azharul Islam and 120 others, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque read out the charges to them.

Before that, the magistrate dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging them from the charges of the case.

The magistrate fixed December 6 for starting trial of the case.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that a group of leaders and activists of Jamaat and Shibir led by Azharul, brought out a procession in front of Kakrail Super Market at around 4:30pm on September 19 of 2011. They also vandalised vehicles, assaulted policemen, and prevented law enforcers from discharging their duties.

Following the incident, police filed a case against Shafiqur Rahman, Azharul Islam, Rafiqul Islam and 127 others with Ramna Police Station in this regard.

After an investigation, police on August 22 of 2019 submitted a charge sheet against Shafiqur Rahman and 148 others for their alleged involvement with committing such offences.