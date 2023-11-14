ASI stabbed in Khilkhet

An assistant sub-inspector of police was seriously injured in a knife attack in Khilkhet's Kuratoli area of the capital last night.

The injured, Mofizul Islam, 48, is an ASI at Khilkhet Police Station, said Sultan Ali, sub-inspector of the police station.

The incident happened around 8:00pm under the Kuratali Expressway.

"ASI Mofizul had checkpoint duty in the 300 feet area. Some four to five youths stabbed him when he was returning to the police station after his duty. He was in his uniform," he said.

Sultan Ali said, on information, he rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was stabbed in the back, head, and left rib.

He was first taken to Kurmitola General Hospital and later to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

A probe has been launched, the SI added.