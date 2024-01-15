Arrest warrants issued against ex-Evaly CEO, his wife

A Dhaka court today issued arrest warrants against Mohammad Rassel, the former chief executive officer of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly, and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also a co-founder, in a cheque bounce case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after the couple failed to appear before his court today even though summons was served upon them and they received it on time, said prosecution lawyer Sadikur Rahman Tamal.

The magistrate directed the officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station to submit a report by February 27 on execution of the arrest warrant issued against them.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that Md Tanvir Hossain, a customer of Evaly, on March 13 of 2021 paid Tk 2.45 lakh to the company for buying a motorbike after seeing an advertisement. But the company failed to supply the motorcyle within the stipulated 45 days.

On September 13 that year, Evaly gave a cheque of Tk 2.45 lakh to the customer but it was dishonoured as there was not sufficient funds in the account.

The customer then sent a legal notice through his lawyer on October 22 last year asking the couple to return the money they took for supplying a motorbike.

But the couple failed to return the money in time and the customer filed a case with the court on December 22 last year.

Rassel was released from Kashimpur prison on bail on December 19 last year while Nasrin was freed from jail on April 6, 2022.

Rassel and Nasrin were arrested by Rab on September 16, 2021, during a raid at their Mohammadpur home after a customer filed an embezzlement case against them with Gulshan Police Station.

Later, five other embezzlement cases were lodged against the couple with Dhanmondi Police Station and the court.

Evaly, which has yet to deliver goods worth hundreds of crores of taka to its customers and pay its vendors, has resumed operations in October 2022.