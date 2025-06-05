Army arrests 'Shaheen Dakat' in Cox’s Bazar

The army today arrested the suspected ringleader of a notorious syndicate allegedly involved in drug trafficking and cattle smuggling along the Myanmar border between Cox's Bazar and Bandarban.

Four army teams launched an overnight drive and detained Shahinur Rahman alias Shaheen Dakat, 32, early today from his in-laws' house in Majherghat village under Gorjania union in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar, said Lt Col Monowar Hossain of the 10th infantry division in Ramu, at a press briefing this evening.

His father-in-law Shaker Ahmed is a member of Gorjania Union Parishad.

Shaheen is accused in at least 20 cases, including charges related to murder, robbery, arms possession, and drug trafficking, said the army personnel.

His gang, known locally as "Shaheen Bahini", comprises 40-45 members, armed with heavy weapons, narcotics, and large sums of money.

An AK-22 rifle, three single-barrel guns, 20,000 yaba pills, 10 sharp weapons, and a cache of ammunition were recovered during the arrest.

Two of Shaheen's accomplices were also arrested during the raid, Monowar said.

Lt Col Kofil Uddin, commander of the BGB-11 Battalion in Naikhongchhari, and Lt Col Kamrul Hasan, commanding officer of Rab-15 in Cox's Bazar, were also present at the briefing.

They said joint drives to curb smuggling and terrorism would continue along the border.