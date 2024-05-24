Amith murder case: 2 more held

Police have arrested two more people accused in a case filed for killing a man named Amith Das Sebu in Sylhet.

Sumaiya Akther Sumi, 20, and Tahmid Ahmed, 26 -- who were held in Cumilla on Wednesday -- were produced before a Sylhet court on Thursday, said Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

The court recorded their confessional statements under the section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and sent them to jail, said Kanon Alam, lawyer of the complainant.

On April 26, Amith Das, a staffer at a local newspaper, was found dead in Hosnabad area after he was beaten to death in Hazaribagh area earlier in the day.

Later Amith's brother Anukul Das filed a case with Airport Police Station.

A local man -- Faisal Ahmed -- was arrested the day after the murder.