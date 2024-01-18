Amir Khasru gets bail in four more cases

A Dhaka court today granted bail to BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in four cases filed over political violence centring the BNP rally in Dhaka on October 28 last year.

The magistrate could not hear the bail petitions of four other cases as those are now in the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court for hearing on bail petitions of other accused in the same cases.

Before that, he was shown arrested in those cases after his lawyer submitted eight separate petitions in this regard.

According to law, if a detainee is not shown arrested by police or prosecution, he or she cannot secure bail from the court in any case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after his lawyer submitted separate petitions, seeking bail in the cases.

Yesterday, Amir Khasru was granted bail in two other cases, including the one filed over the killing of a police constable.

During the hearing, the BNP leader and former minister was produced before the court.

Of the cases, two were filed with Paltan Model Police Station and two others with Ramna Model Police Station.

On January 14, Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury set today for hearing Khasru's bail petitions in the eight cases.

On January 8, the High Court directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose the bail petitions of Khasru in connection with the cases after a writ petition was filed challenging legality of a magistrate court's refusal to accept the petitions.

The defence lawyer on December 14 filed separate petitions seeking bail for the leader.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, gathering on the street illegally, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On November 3, detectives detained Khasru from the capital's Gulshan. Later in the day, he was placed on a six-day remand in connection with a case filed over the death of a police constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28, 2023. He was later sent to jail.