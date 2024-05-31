ACC files case against Barguna DC office employee

Allegations of hiding of asset information

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against an employee of the treasury branch of the Barguna deputy commissioner's (DC) office and his wife for allegedly concealing information about their wealth statements.

Md Russell Roni, assistant director of the ACC's Patuakhali Integrated Office, filed the case against Mohammad Al Masood Karim and his wife Khadija Akhter with Barguna's ACC Special Tribunal yesterday in this regard.

The case was filed as prima facie evidence of illegally earned wealth has been found against Masood and Khadija, ACC AD Russell Roni told our Patuakhali correspondent.

The ACC will submit a charge sheet against them soon after an investigation, Roni said.

According to the case statement, during a preliminary investigation, the ACC found that Masood had unacceptably earned movable and immovable assets worth Tk 1.62 crore but had declared assets worth Tk 41.67 lakh in his wealth statement.

The ACC also found that Khadija, a housewife, had acquired movable and immovable assets worth Tk 22.07 lakh, which were earned illegally by her husband.

Additionally, Khadija owns two vehicles, but this was not mentioned in the wealth statement. In her wealth statement, she claimed to be a businessperson but could not provide proof of any business activities.

When asked about this, Masood Karim said, "I don't know about the case. I don't even know who has made a complaint against me."

The correspondent could not reach Khadija Akhter over phone for comments.