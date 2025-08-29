5 sent to jail for trying to enter India illegally

Three detained by BSF, handed over to BGB through flag meeting

A Netrokona court sent five youths to jail today for attempting to cross into India illegally through the Kalmakanda border.

The detainees are Alam Mia, 20, and Iman Mia, 20, of Andadia village in Barhatta upazila; Ramzan Ahmed, 19, of Bikromshi village under Barhatta Sadar union; Monais Islam, 19, of Muktagachha in Mymensingh; and Zubayer Hossain, 19, of Mirzapur village in Jamalpur.

They were produced before the court around 5:30pm , which ordered their detention, said Netrokona Court Inspector Md Mofiz Uddin Sheikh.

According to the case statement and Kalmakanda police, two of the accused were caught by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday night at Gobindapur playground border area under Kharnai union. Three others, who were with them at that time, fled into India but were later detained by the Border Security Force (BSF).

BSF handed them over to BGB at the Kochugora border through a flag meeting today at noon.

Subsequently, Habildar Md Tofayel Hossain of BGB's Kochugora Border Outpost filed a case with Kalmakanda Police Station, naming all five.

"The detainees were handed over to us and sent to jail following the court order," said OC Md Lutfar Rahman of Kalmakanda Police Station.