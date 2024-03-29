4 arrested over death of class 9 student in Natore

Police have arrested four persons over the death of a school student in Natore.

The deceased was Himel, a class nine student at Patul-Hampania High School in Naldanga upazila of the district.

The arrestees are Himel's classmates Partho and Sujan and neighbourhood friends Mehdi and Shimul.

ATM Mainul Islam, additional superintendent of Natore police, confirmed the matter.

Himel was missing after Partho took him from his home yesterday, said the ASP.

Later, Himel's father Faruk Sardar complained to the local police station, and the police arrested Partho at night, he said.

Then, police arrested and recovered Himel's body from a cornfield behind local Piprul Union Parishad building around 1:30 am today.

The arrestees are being interrogated to know the reason behind the killing, the police official said.