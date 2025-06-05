384 held in week-long joint drives: ISPR

The army, in coordination with other law-enforcing agencies, has arrested 384 individuals across Bangladesh during a series of joint operations over the last eight days.

These operations were carried out between May 29 and June 5.

According to a press statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) today, the week-long crackdown targeted known criminals, armed offenders, drug dealers, gang members, extortionists, and addicts in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

The ISPR said, "Units under different infantry divisions and independent brigades of the army, operating jointly with law-enforcing agencies, arrested a total of 384 individuals during this period."

From the arrested suspects, the forces recovered seven illegal firearms, three types of ammunition, three crude bombs, six cartridges, narcotics, locally made weapons used in criminal activities, stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash, the statement said.

The detainees have been handed over to local police stations after preliminary interrogation for necessary legal proceedings, it reads.

The army has also been conducting regular patrols and security activities in different areas to maintain public order, particularly in industrial zones.

Army patrol teams have played a key role in preventing unrest by facilitating dialogue between owners and workers to ensure timely payment of wages and bonuses.

"In the lead-up to Eid-ul-Azha, the army is also providing round-the-clock monitoring and security at temporary cattle markets across the country," the ISPR noted.

Special patrols have also been deployed to ensure smooth highway traffic and prevent ticket scalping during the Eid travel rush.