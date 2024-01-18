3 held with 1kg gold ornaments in Ctg

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard East in a drive today detained three persons along with one kilogram of gold ornaments from near the Shah Amanat International Airport in the city's Patenga area.

Coast Guard's Media Officer Lieutenant Commander Khandakar Munif Toki confirmed the incident in a press release.

Khandakar Munif Toki in a press release said, acting on a tip-off, a team of Coast Guard members, led by Lt Commander HM Tanjimul Islam Majumdar, intercepted a microbus carrying three persons near the Airport-Patenga Road.

Later, searching the microbus seat, Coast Guard members recovered 1,000 grams of different gold ornaments, a laptop, 19 mobile phones, and 16 cartoons of foreign cigarettes from their possession.

The golds were believed to be smuggled through the airport, said the press release.