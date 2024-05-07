3 get death for killing rickshaw van puller in Joypurhat

A Joypurhat court today sentenced three persons to death for killing a rickshaw van puller in Kalai upazila in 2005.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

The convicts are Harun Ur Rashid, son of Jahangir Hossain of Aura village, Mostak Hossain, son of Moslem Uddin and Hafizar Rahman son of Jashim Uddin of Aura village in the upazila.

Nurul Islam, judge of Joypurhat District Session and Judge's Court-1 delivered the verdict around noon in the presence of Hafizar and Mostak, Public Prosecutor Advocate Nripendranath Mondal told our Dinajpur correspondent.

According to the prosecution, all three accused killed rickshaw van puller Abu Salam on January 13, 2005 and buried the body in an old grave at a graveyard in Aura village the same day.

Later, they snatched away the rickshaw van.

The next day, being informed by locals, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Md Shahjahan Ali, then inspector of Joypurhat Sadar police station, filed a case in this regard.

Later, the investigation officer of the case pressed charges against the accused.

After examining the witnesses and evidence, the judge handed down the court today.