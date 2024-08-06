24 killed as mob set fire to hotel owned by AL leader in Jashore

At least 24 people were killed after a mob set fire to Zabeer International Hotel owned by Shahin Chakladar, general secretary of Jashore District Awami League.

Abdul Kadir, an official of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room in Khulna, confirmed the deaths.

The fire officials said they came to know about the fire around 4:05pm yesterday and doused the blaze around 5:45am today.

The bodies were lying on different floors, said Mamun Mahmud, deputy director of Khulna Fire Service.

Many of the victims died of suffocation, he said.

Fire officials said they could not start operations for extinguishing the fire for a long time as they faced obstruction from the mob.