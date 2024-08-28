Hasina, Asaduzzaman, Quader sued over death of student in Ashulia

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 21 others were sued today in a case filed over the death of City University student Md Sajjad Hossain Sajal near Ashulia Police Station during the mass uprising on August 5.

The victim's brother Mizanur Rahman filed the case with the court of Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Mostafizur Rahman.

The magistrate asked the officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR).

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former Awami League lawmaker Saiful Islam, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DMP joint commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarker are among the accused.

In his complaint, Mizanur said his brother joined the protesting students at Baipail on August 5 where police opened fire.

They picked up Sajal and tortured him in police custody. Later, they shot him dead, the complaint said.

After that, police placed the body inside a human hauler and set the vehicle on fire to destroy the evidence, he said.

With this, Hasina is now facing 72 cases, including 61 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction and one for attack on a BNP procession.