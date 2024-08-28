Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 28, 2024 03:09 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 03:36 PM

Hasina, Asaduzzaman, Quader sued over death of student in Ashulia

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 21 others were sued today in a case filed over the death of City University student Md Sajjad Hossain Sajal near Ashulia Police Station during the mass uprising on August 5.

The victim's brother Mizanur Rahman filed the case with the court of Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Mostafizur Rahman.

The magistrate asked the officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR).

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former Awami League lawmaker Saiful Islam, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DMP joint commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarker are among the accused.

4 new murder cases against Hasina in Dhaka

In his complaint, Mizanur said his brother joined the protesting students at Baipail on August 5 where police opened fire.

They picked up Sajal and tortured him in police custody. Later, they shot him dead, the complaint said.

After that, police placed the body inside a human hauler and set the vehicle on fire to destroy the evidence, he said.

With this, Hasina is now facing 72 cases, including 61 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction and one for attack on a BNP procession.

Related topic:
murder case against Sheikh HasinaSheikh Hasina CaseSheikh Hasina Resigns
এস আলম গ্রুপ, সাইফুল আলম, আহসান এইচ মনসুর, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|অর্থনীতি

এস আলমের সম্পদ কিনবেন না: গভর্নর

গভর্নর বলেন, এস আলম গ্রুপ ব্যাংকে বন্ধক রাখা হয়নি এমন সম্পদ বিক্রির চেষ্টা করছে।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

এক সপ্তাহের মধ্যে পূর্ণ মাত্রায় ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের কার্যক্রম চালু হবে: উপাচার্য

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
