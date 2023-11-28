2018 Violence Case: 16 BNP leaders, activists jailed for 30 months

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced 16 BNP leaders and activists to 30 months imprisonment in a 2018 violence case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim handed down the sentence with two accused at the dock, said court sources.

The magistrate also fined the convicts Tk 5,000 each, in default of which, they will have to serve three more months in jail.

Sarker Rafiqul Islam Bukul, Ahsan Habib Mollah, Rustam Ali, Raihanul Baset, Anowar Hossain Sarker, Arif Uddin Enamul, and Ismail Hossain are among the 16 convicts.

Of them, Baset and Anowar are behind bars, while the rest are on the run.

The magistrate issued warrants against the fugitives, saying that their punishment would be effective after their arrest or surrender before the court.

Six witnesses testified before the court during the trial, said the prosecution.

According to the case statement, leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies on September 3, 2018, illegally gathered in the capital's Uttar Khan. They hurled crude bombs towards police and injured two of them when law enforcers rushed to the spot to keep order.

Following the incident, police filed a case with Uttar Khan Police Station.

In June 2019, police pressed charges against 17 accused.