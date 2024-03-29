Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 29, 2024 11:24 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 29, 2024 11:27 AM

2 beaten to death on suspicion of cow theft in Gazipur

Gazipur

Two persons were beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of cow theft at Singashri union in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila early today.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The mob caught one person in Namila village and beat him to death around 2:30 am and later they caught the other person in Baribari village and then killed, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

Kapasia Police Station Sub-inspector Arif Hossain confirmed the deaths of two people.

