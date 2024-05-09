2 Bangladeshi men shot dead by BSF

Two Bangladeshi men were shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) in Panchagarh's Tetulia upazila early yesterday, said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The deceased were identified as Abdul Jalil, 24, son of Md Joinuddin of Magura village and Md Yasin Ali, 23, son of Ketab Ali of Tirnoihat Brommatal village under the same upazila.

The incident took place near the Khaykhatpara border in the upazila around 12:30am, said Lt Col Jubayed Hasan, commanding officer of BGB-18.

Local sources said BSF members opened fire on a group of people when they trespassed into Indian territory. At that time, two of them were shot and killed on the spot. After that, BSF members took the bodies into their custody.

Following the incident, a BGB-BSF flag meeting was held at the zero line of the same border.

SS Sirohi, commandant of the 176 BSF Battalion, led the Indian side, while BGB-18 CO Jubayed Hasan led the Bangladeshi side.

In the meeting, BGB strongly protested the killing and asked BSF to return the bodies as soon as possible.

Regretting the killing, the BSF commandant said a patrolling team of BSF from Fakirpara camp under 176 BSF Battalion opened fire on a group of people numbering 10/12 as they attacked BSF men after they trespassed into Indian territory by cutting through the barbed wire fence early yesterday.

The BSF official agreed to return the bodies after completing legal formalities.