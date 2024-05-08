Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed May 8, 2024 12:52 PM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 12:53 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

2 Bangladeshi men killed in BSF firing near Tetulia border

Star Digital Report
Wed May 8, 2024 12:52 PM Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 12:53 PM
Bangladesh-India border killings
File photo of India-Bangladesh border. Photo taken from Wikimedia Commons.

Two Bangladeshi men were shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) in Panchagarh's Tetulia upazila early today, said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The deceased were identified as Abdul Jalil, 24, and Md Yasin Ali, 23.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident took place near Khaykhatpara border of the upazila around 12:30am, said Commanding Officer of Border Guard Bangladesh-18 Lt Col Jubayed Hasan.

Jubayed Hasan told the Daily Star that BGB will hold a flag meeting with BSF around 12:30pm today in this regard.

Local sources claimed that BSF members of Murikhawa camp opened fire on a group of people when they entered the Indian territory illegally. Two men were shot dead, they said.

Soon after the incident, the BSF members took the bodies into their custody, claimed locals.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বৃষ্টি আরও ৫ দিন, মাসের দ্বিতীয় সপ্তাহের শেষে ফের তাপদাহের সম্ভাবনা
|আবহাওয়া

বৃষ্টি আরও ৫ দিন, মাসের দ্বিতীয় সপ্তাহের শেষে ফের তাপদাহের সম্ভাবনা

১১ জেলার ওপর দিয়ে বয়ে যেতে পারে কালবৈশাখী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

এক সপ্তাহের ব্যবধানে ডিমের দাম ডজনে বেড়েছে ২০-২৫ টাকা

২৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification