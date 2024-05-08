2 Bangladeshi men killed in BSF firing near Tetulia border

File photo of India-Bangladesh border. Photo taken from Wikimedia Commons.

Two Bangladeshi men were shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) in Panchagarh's Tetulia upazila early today, said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The deceased were identified as Abdul Jalil, 24, and Md Yasin Ali, 23.

The incident took place near Khaykhatpara border of the upazila around 12:30am, said Commanding Officer of Border Guard Bangladesh-18 Lt Col Jubayed Hasan.

Jubayed Hasan told the Daily Star that BGB will hold a flag meeting with BSF around 12:30pm today in this regard.

Local sources claimed that BSF members of Murikhawa camp opened fire on a group of people when they entered the Indian territory illegally. Two men were shot dead, they said.

Soon after the incident, the BSF members took the bodies into their custody, claimed locals.