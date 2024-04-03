2 arrested with Tk 31 lakh of stolen money

The Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested two persons on Monday with over Tk 31 lakh of stolen money from Faridpur.

The arrestees were identified as Sayeed Ahmed and Rita, DB told The Daily Star yesterday.

Sayeed Ahmed, previously known as Pradip Kumar Biswas, worked at "Nashwan Fashion," a ladies' clothing shop at Islampur in the capital.

Despite already having two wives, he got involved in an extramarital affair with Rita from Gazipur, claimed Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Lalbagh Division) of DB.

On March 24, Sayeed and another staffer of the shop were asked to deposit Tk 33 lakh into a bank account. On the way, Sayeed sent the employee back to the shop.

Then, without depositing the money, he went straight to Gazipur to see Rita. From there, they went to Narsingdi and Bogura together.

Upon realising the money had been stolen, the shop owner filed a case against Sayeed with Kotwali Police Station soon after.

Meanwhile, the "couple" was busy with "Eid Shopping" in Bogura from where they travelled to Tentulia in Panchagarh.

Then, they went to Rita's hometown, Sadarpur area in Faridpur, and started planning to leave for India to avoid arrest. However, their plan failed as the DB team knocked on their door on Monday, Mashiur added.

"We recovered Tk 31,87,500 from a trunk that was kept hidden beneath the ground beside Rita's house," he said.