18-yr-old stabbed to death in teen gang attack in Ctg

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death and another injured in an attack carried out allegedly by a teen gang in Akmal Ali Pocket Gate area under Patenga Police Station in Chattogram last night.

The victim is Md Mehedi Hasan, of Gorinda Bazar in Bhola's Lalmohan upazila, who used to live in Chattogram.

The injured Md Rifat, 19, of Side Para under Patenga Police Station was undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Police and locals said some teenagers blocked Mehedi and Rifat's rickshaw when they were heading towards the main road from the Akmal Ali Pocket Gate area around 8:45pm.

The attackers stabbed them with sharp weapons and fled.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to CMCH where doctors declared Mehedi dead on arrival, said Nurul Alam Asheq, in-charge of CMCH police outpost

He said Rifat was undergoing treatment in critical condition.