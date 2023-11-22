11 BNP men sentenced to jail in 2013 explosives case

A Dhaka court today sentenced 11 BNP leaders and activists to seven years' rigorous imprisonment each in a case filed under Explosive Substances Act in 2013.

The convicts are Dhaka North Jubo Dal unit's former president SM Jahangir, SI Tutul, Abdul Awal, Mohammad Monir Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Monir Hossain, Nasim Ahmed Apu, Ashraful Islam, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Engineer Fakhrul Islam, and Md Shahin.

Judge Mamunur Rahman Siddiqui of the Metropolitan Special Tribunal-10 of Dhaka handed down the sentence in presence of Jahangir at the courtroom, said court sources.

The court issued conviction arrests against the other 10 convicts who are absconding.

The judge also acquitted 62 accused as charges against them were not proven.

The punishment of them will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender before the court, said the judgement.

Defence lawyer Sayed Nazrul Islam expressed his dissatisfaction over the verdict.

He told The Daily Star, "Nineteen witnesses, who testified in the court, did not mention the name of his client, Jahangir. But he was given punishment."

"We will challenge the verdict with the higher court," he added.

On November 26, 2013, police filed a case with Uttara East Police Station, accusing 73 BNP leaders and activists including Jahangir.

On April 20, 2014, police pressed charges against them.

According to the case statement, the accused illegally gathered in front of Azampur Rail Gate area in the capital's Uttara and blasted crude bombs during a blockade called by BNP led alliance around 8:30 am on November 26, 2013.