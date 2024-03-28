10 return home in Cox’s Bazar after paying ransom

Ten people including four children, who were abducted from the hilly areas of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar recently, returned home today, after allegedly paying approximately Tk 200,000 as ransom.

The victims, mainly farmers and wood-cutters, were left by their captors near the western hill close to the 22nd Rohingya camp in Whykong, Teknaf, earlier today, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

According to the families of the abducted individuals, they were released by the kidnappers upon the payment of the aforementioned ransom amount.

Though the local law enforcement authorities acknowledged their release, they said they were unware about the ransom claim.

Yesterday morning, eight individuals were abducted by unknown miscreants from the Bodibonya hilly area under Whykong Union. Additionally, two cattle herders were picked up from the Kombonia hilly area of the same union on Tuesday evening.

The returnees are Junaid, 12, Noor, 10, Shakil, 15, Farid Alam, 35, Aktar, 25, Ismail Hossain, 24, Syed Hossain Babul, 26, and Fazal Kader, 40, of Karachi Para of Whykong Union, who were abducted yesterday.

Ali Ahmed, 32, from Ghona area and Noor Mohammad, 17, from Kambania area of Whykong were kidnapped on Tuesday.

Noor Ahmed Anwari, chairman of Teknaf Whykong Union Parishad, confirmed the release of the abductees.

However, it remains uncertain whether ransom was paid for their release or not, he said.

Ledu Mia, father of returnee Shakil, said the abductors returned his son after he paid Tk 20,000 as ransom last night.

Muhammad Osman Gani, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station, said the abductors were forced to release the abductees facing intense police operation.

"We are working to nab the kidnappers," added the police official.