Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman posted to CGS in army

The principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division (AFD) Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been posted to the chief of general staff (CGS) of Bangladesh Army.

At the same time, the 9th Infantry Division general officer commanding, Major General Mizanur Rahman Shameem, has been made principal staff officer of AFD.

An order signed by Bangladesh Army military secretary Major General Khan Firoz Ahmed was issued on Friday in this regard.

According to the order, the rank of Major General Mizanur Rahman Shameem would be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general with the date of assumption of the appointment.

Lieutenant Colonel Abu Hayder Mohammad Rasheluzzaman, director of the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, confirmed the matter.