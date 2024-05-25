DW documentary on UN Peacekeepers ‘false and fallacious’: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate today said the Deutsche Welle (DW) documentary titled "Torturers deployed as UN peacekeepers" is "false and fallacious".

In a press release, it said the documentary presents a misleading portrayal of Bangladesh Army personnel in UN Peacekeeping Missions.

The press release said the Bangladesh Army "rigorously follows the UN's stringent selection and vetting protocols to ensure that only the most qualified and thoroughly vetted individuals are deployed. These measures underscore the Army's commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct and professionalism in peacekeeping missions."

Furthermore, DW did not seek comments from the Bangladesh Army regarding the allegations presented in the documentary which "raises concerns about the aim and objective of the documentary".

It said the documentary focused on defaming a law-enforcing agency in Bangladesh by showing irrelevant video footage.

"It was totally a biased media projection, which has largely compromised the credibility of the documentary. It has also raised questions about the motive behind it."

Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed in foreign missions have earned a reputation for their dedication, professionalism, and humanitarian approach, the release reads, adding that 131 Bangladesh Army personnel have made the supreme sacrifice and 239 sustained injuries while serving under the UN flag, embodying the spirit of selflessness and commitment to global peace.

Moreover, the Bangladesh Army has a spotless record with no human rights violations while serving under the UN, a distinction shared by only a few countries, it adds.

"Given these facts, it is crucial for media outlets to adhere to the principles of fair and balanced reporting, especially on issues as vital as international peacekeeping. Misrepresentation and insufficient diligence can lead to eroding the credibility and effectiveness of peacekeeping forces globally," it reads.