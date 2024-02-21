Shoal areas in Sirajganj, Jamalpur: Farmers celebrate bumper chilli yield

Farmers in shoal areas of Sirajganj and Jamalpur districts are celebrating a successful season, reaping abundant profits from this year's bumper chilli harvest.

Around 900 farmers from Munsurnagar, Sindurkata, Kajolgoira, Dighulichar, Nischintoput, Rupshachar and other areas under Kazipur upazila cultivated chilli on 1,470 hectares of land, said Biplop Kumar Sutradar, district agriculture officer in Sirajganj.

In Jamalpur, around 1,100 farmers from Sataria, Char Rowha, Chiladuli, Mankarchar, Nanduniachar and other areas cultivated chilli on 7,545 hectares of land, said sources at the district agriculture office.

A total of 17,000-tonne chilli has been produced in the two districts, at an average yield of 40 maunds from each bigha.

Traders from different districts, including Dhaka, Bogura, Narayanganj, Mymensingh and Rajshahi, were seen busy with wholesale purchase of green chilli from makeshift markets in different areas of Jamalpur and Sirajganj.

Earlier this season, each maund of green chilli fetched Tk 3,500-4,000 but the price gradually declined to Tk 1,400, following increased supply, said farmers, adding that the price is still satisfactory.

"I harvested over 110 maunds of green chilli from my 40 decimals of land, spending Tk 30,000. It brought me a profit of Tk 1.30 lakh," said Bablu Miah of Satpoa village.

Several other farmers from both districts echoed him.

Zakia Sultana, deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension in Jamalpur, said, "Siltation in the shoal areas by the Jamuna last monsoon had aided the soil quality. Besides, the weather was favourable to help with the yield."