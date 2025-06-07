Cashew nut cultivation gaining ground in Sherpur hills

The cultivation of cashew nut is becoming popular among farmers in hilly areas of Sherpur district.

Since 2021, some 100 farmers have engaged in cultivating cashew nut in Nalitabari, Jhenaigati and Sreebordi upazilas for the first time in the region, said Mohammad Shakhauat Hossain, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Sherpur.

"The cultivation, initiated under a pilot programme titled "Cashew Nut and Coffee Research, Development and Extension Project", has a bright prospect in this hilly region due to suitable weather condition and more small and marginal farmers are getting involved every year," he said.

If the cultivation expands further, it will boost domestic production and generate high revenues as cashew nut fetches good prices in market, the official added.

Shahidul Islam, director of the project, said the demand for cashew nut is growing every year. Presently, the country has an annual demand for 60,000 to 65,000 tonnes of cashew nut, but the domestic production stands at only 3,000 tonnes per year while rest of it is imported mainly from Vietnam and India.

Five years from now, the production of cashew nut in the country's hilly areas is expected to be around 25,000 tonnes, and will continue to increase gradually over time, he added.

According to the official, around 160 saplings can be planted in 100-decimal of land. The plants begin bearing cashew nuts after two years, each producing around 15-20 kilogrammes initially. The production gradually increases as the plants get matured.

The raw fruit is sold at Tk 200-220 per kg, but after processing, the dry fruit fetches Tk 1,800-1,900 in local markets. There are 22 cashew nut processing facilities in the country, he informed.

"So far, the pilot project has generated enthusiasm among the local farmers, and many more, including agro-entrepreneurs and unemployed youths, are showing interest in cashew nut cultivation," said Md Abdul Wadud, upazila agriculture officer in Nalitabari.

Golam Maula, a farmer from Nalitabari's Samoschura area, said he had cultivated cashew nut on one-acre land and earned a good profit from his harvest.

Uma Hajong, a farmer from Beltoil village, said they are getting adequate support from project officials.

Prof Dr Abdur Rahim, former dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at Bangladesh Agricultural University, said boxing glove or kidney-shaped cashew nut is considered among the best dry fruits. It has around 50 percent fat, as well as rich with Vitamin-E and minerals including magnesium, zinc and copper.

Anti-oxidants present in cashew nut make skin look radiant and glowing. It also has anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-diabetic, anti-cancer, anti-microbial and cardio-protective properties, he added.