Cash crop or a curse?

Tobacco cultivation in north on the rise; experts fear this trend will degrade soil quality and pose risks to food security

A troubling trend is taking root in the northern region of the country, particularly in districts like Rangpur and Lalmonirhat.

Farmers like Osman Ali of Rangpur Sadar, lured by free supplies and guaranteed markets, are increasingly switching to tobacco cultivation from cultivating essential food crops like paddy and wheat.

Last year, Ali planted tobacco in three bighas of land, but this year he is doing so in five bighas. Several years ago, he did not grow tobacco; instead, he focused on cultivating paddy, mustard, wheat, and various vegetables.

While Ali dreams of higher profits this year, experts warn of a hidden cost -- gradual decline in food security and degradation of the land that sustains them.

This year, wheat cultivation in the Rangpur region covers 17,167 hectares, down from 20,350 last year, said Department of Agricultural Extension officials. Five years ago, it spanned 26,500 hectares of land.

In contrast, tobacco cultivation in the region increased to 13,349 hectares this year from 10,820 last year, with around 70 percent of production concentrated in Lalmonirhat district, specifically in Mominpur, Sarpukur, Saptibari, Bhadai, Durgapur, and Kakina unions, collectively known as tobacco unions.

This shift is driven by tobacco companies, who entice farmers with free seeds, fertilisers, and even interest-free loans, said farmers.

Regarding soil degradation, Syeda Sifat Jahan, acting deputy director of DAE in Lalmonirhat, told The Daily Star that tobacco plants deplete soil nutrients, leading farmers to rely heavily on chemical fertilisers, which reduce soil fertility and affect subsequent crop yields.

She also emphasised the health risks to farmer families due to tobacco cultivation, highlighting its harmful impact on both the environment and human health. However, for farmers like Ali, tobacco cultivation seems like a sure bet, especially with promised price hikes.

Osman said last year, 21 maunds of tobacco were harvested from three bighas of land, selling for Tk 1,36,500 after a production cost of Tk 38,000, while this year, he expected 35-36 maunds of yield.

Mirza Rahman, another farmer in Rangpur, acknowledged the decline in food production but said he cannot ignore the tobacco companies' support system. He has cultivated tobacco on four bighas of land this year, which was two bighas last year, he said.

In Lalmonirhat, approximately 25,000 farmers in five upazilas cultivated tobacco last year on 9,500 hectares of land, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Farmers said they sold tobacco at Tk 6,000-8,000 per maund (40 kg) last year, up from Tk 4,000-5,000 per maund in the previous years.

Dhirendra Nath Barman, 65, from Sarpukur village in Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila, said he has been cultivating tobacco for 30 years, starting with one bigha of land, which has now expanded to 12 bighas this year from 8 bighas last year.

Nabir Hossain, a 60-year-old farmer from Kakina village in Kaliganj upazila, echoed him.

The same is the case for other farmers, resulting in reduced food grain production in the villages.

Hamidur Rahman, DAE deputy director in Lalmonirhat, said since the government has not banned tobacco cultivation, the DAE cannot directly ask farmers to stop cultivating tobacco. Farmers are only being made aware of the harmful impacts of tobacco cultivation, he said.

Meanwhile, there are offices and warehouses for seven tobacco companies in Lalmonirhat, and their representatives are in direct contact with the farmers.

The Daily Star contacted four out of those seven companies, but they refused to comment on this matter.