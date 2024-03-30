Worker drowns in Padma

A transport worker died after falling in the Padma river in the Daulatdia upazila of Rajbari yesterday.

The incident happened at 7:00am at the Daulatdia launch terminal.

The deceased was identified as Md Firoz Sheikh, 28, of Manikganj's Shibaloy upazila.

According to eyewitnesses, he fell into the river from the pontoon of the launch terminal.

Goalanda Fire Service and a diving team arrived and recovered Firoz's body around 9:00am, said Sub-Inspector of Daulatdia River Police Outpost, Md Farid Uddin.

The autopsy was conducted and legal procedures are underway, he added.

The deceased's father, Asgar Ali Sheikh, said that his son suffered from epilepsy since childhood.