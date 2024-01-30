Wall of under-construction RU dorm collapses, 4 workers feared trapped

Accidents & Fires
The wall of an under-construction dormitory collapsed at Rajshahi University around noon today.

At least four construction workers are believed to be trapped under the collapsed wall, said Prof Prodip Kumar Pandey, director of the univiersity's public relations office.

Three units of Fire Service and Civil Defence reached the spot to rescue the workers, he said.

A multi-storied dormitory is being built near Madar Bux Hall in the campus and the dormitory was to be named after AHM Kamaruzzaman, one of the four national heroes of the country, said the RU teacher.

More to follow...

