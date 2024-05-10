Vehicle speed limit, if implemented, to cut deaths on roads

Says Road Safety Foundation Coalition Bangladesh

If the motor vehicle speed limit guideline-2024 is implemented, it will reduce accidents and premature deaths on roads, believes Road Safety Foundation Coalition Bangladesh.

In a statement issued yesterday, the coalition thanked the government for issuing such directives.

If the directive is implemented, the safety of risky pedestrians including women, children and the elderly will be ensured on the road, they said.

Although the incidents of road deaths and injuries in Bangladesh are preventable and the Road Transport Act 2018 has been enacted, but no speed limit was fixed in the last six years, they said.

Signed by NISCHA chairman Ilias Kanchan, the statement said, setting the speed limit of motorcycles in cities and villages will reduce casualties even if there are accidents. Unexpected accidents can be avoided too. If the guideline of the speed limit of vehicles is implemented in Bangladesh, road accidents and fatalities will be reduced like many countries of the world.

The coalition members are -- Accident Research Institute (ARI), Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa), BRAC, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Bangladesh Red Cresent Society, Centre for Injury Prevention and Research, National Heart Foundation, Bangladesh Orthopedic Society, Dhaka International University, Shastho Shurokkha Foundation, and Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication.