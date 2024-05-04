Two siblings drown

Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Sat May 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 03:16 AM

Two siblings drowned in a pond while playing next to it in Munshiganj Sadar upazila yesterday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Al-Amin, 7, and his sister Maryam Akhtar, 8, children of Noor Alam of Kewar Dhalibari area.

They were students of the local Al Jamiatul Tara Matia Khaliliya madrasa.

Locals recovered their bodies from the pond around 7:30pm.

Thander Khairul Hasan, additional superintendent of police (Sadar Circle) in Munshiganj, said, "If the family has any complaint, legal action will be taken after the investigation."

